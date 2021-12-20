Australia's central bank upbeat on outlook ahead of QE decision

SYDNEY, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank is optimistic the spread of the Omicron variant will not derail an ongoing economic recovery, giving it the option to end quantitative easing early should the run of activity data stay upbeat.

Minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Dec. 7 policy meeting showed its board remained committed to keeping interest rates at a super-low 0.1%, but was considering how and when to wind up its A$4 billion ($2.84 billion) in weekly bond buying.

