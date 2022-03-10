Australia's central bank tells borrowers to prepare for higher rates

Australia's top central banker on Friday cautioned borrowers it would be prudent to prepare for a rise in interest rates this year given inflation was set to be lifted by the recent surge in global commodity prices.

Speaking at a banking conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe noted core inflation in Australia was still modest at 2.6% and wages were growing only gradually, which allowed time before a hike.

Asked if a rate rise could come as early as June, Lowe said he did not want to specify a month but there were plausible scenarios where it might be "earlier" and also scenarios where rates might not rise at all this year.

