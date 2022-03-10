Australia's central bank tells borrowers to prepare for higher rates

SYDNEY, March 11 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Friday cautioned borrowers it would be prudent to prepare for a rise in interest rates this year given inflation was set to be lifted by the recent surge in global commodity prices.

Speaking at a banking conference, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe noted core inflation in Australia was still modest at 2.6% and wages were growing only gradually, which allowed time before a hike.

Asked if a rate rise could come as early as June, Lowe said he did not want to specify a month but there were plausible scenarios where it might be "earlier" and also scenarios where rates might not rise at all this year.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Chris Reese)

