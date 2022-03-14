Australia's central bank still patient on policy despite inflation shock

SYDNEY, March 15 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank remains prepared to be patient on raising interest rates as it waits for wage growth to pick up, though it warned a surge in commodity prices caused by the war in Ukraine would add to inflationary pressure.

Minutes of its March meeting released on Tuesday showed the Board of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) was generally upbeat on the economic outlook with labour market conditions the tightest since 2008.

However, the outlook for the world economy had been darkened by the conflict in Ukraine.

"The invasion had created additional uncertainty about the global outlook and was an adverse supply shock that would result in lower growth and higher inflation," the minutes showed.

