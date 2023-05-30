Australia's central bank shuns PwC after tax plan leaks

By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, May 31 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will not sign any new contracts with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Australia until a scandal over the firm's misuse of confidential government tax plans is sorted out, the central bank's governor said on Wednesday.

The "big four" firm is on the defense after a former Australian tax partner who was consulting with the government on laws to prevent corporate tax avoidance shared confidential drafts with colleagues to drum up business around the world.

It faces missing out on lucrative Australian government contracts as a growing chorus of politicians, ministers and officials call for PwC to be blacklisted until it satisfactorily responds to the scandal.

As of May 16, the government had committed to contracts worth A$255 million ($173 million) with PwC in the current financial year alone, a finance department official told a parliamentary hearing last week.

"(We) have taken the decision to enter no new contracts with PwC until a satisfactory response has been forthcoming," Lowe said.

"A satisfactory response includes both complete transparency and accountability for those involved."

Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) chair John Lonsdale told the hearing ethics would be a "key factor" in any future procurement. The authority has one contract with PwC expiring in about two weeks, he said.

The firm's acting CEO Kristin Stubbins, who took the job after her predecessor resigned earlier this month, on Monday apologised in an open letter and said had been directed to take leave.

PwC has said it would not comment on the hearings beyond the statement issued on Monday.

