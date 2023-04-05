Australia's central bank sees risk of global credit crunch on banking stress

SYDNEY, April 6 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Thursday said domestic banks were well placed to weather stress in the global financial system, though this would see a tightening in lending across the globe and be a headwind for economic growth. In its semi-annual review of the financial system, the Reserve Bank of Australia said domestic firms and households were proving resilient to higher interest rates, but there were pockets of stress especially in construction and commercial lending.

Australia was not immune to the recent stress in the global financial system, but local banks were strongly capitalised, profitable and highly liquid, the RBA said.

"Further stress affecting banks would feed through to tighter financial conditions resulting in higher borrowing costs and reduced supply of credit," the RBA warned in its 65-page report.

Inflation, if proved to be sticky, would also force markets to price in a further substantial tightening from major central banks, increasing the likelihood of a hard landing in the global economy.

"Large and disorderly declines in financial assets and property prices resulting from higher interest rates and increased risk aversion could disrupt funding markets and strain the balance sheets of some borrowers and lending institutions," said the RBA.

Conscious of the uncertainties, the central bank on Tuesday left its cash rate unchanged at 3.6% to break a run of 10 straight hikes, saying it wanted additional time to assess the impact of past increases as the economy slows and inflation has peaked.

Markets have wagered that rate hikes are essentially over and next move would be a cut by the year-end.

On Thursday, the bank warned of pockets of stress in some households and businesses as interest rates soared, with insolvencies returning to pre-COVID levels, led by a higher bankruptcy rate in the construction sector.

Lenders expected an increase in the share of households and firms falling into arrears on their loans, although any increase in non-performing loans would be from very low levels.

The RBA also warned of the threats from outside of the financial system, including the increasing intensity of cyber-attacks on banks, climate-related disruptions and an escalation in geopolitical tensions.

In the aftermath of the collapse of three U.S. banks, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has intensified its oversight of domestic financial intuitions and is closely monitoring for any adverse effects on the broader financial system.

Global regulators will have a serious rethink about the regulation of the banking sector, especially when it comes to the banks' ability to withstand shocks in the digital era when large-scale bank runs can occur at a fast speed, said the RBA.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Editing by Wayne Cole) Keywords: AUSTRALIA RBA/BANKING

