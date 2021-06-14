Australia's central bank says too early to end bond buying programme

Australia’s central bank members are ready to extend its bond purchase programme beyond the current round ending in September when it considers various options for the plan at its July policy meeting.

Minutes of its June policy meeting released on Tuesday showed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Board will review its unconventional policy settings next month, though the cash rate is seen on hold at 0.1% for a long time to come.

“Observing that the bond purchase programme had been one of the factors underpinning the accommodative conditions necessary for the economic recovery, members thought it would be premature to consider ceasing the programme."

Other options discussed included repeating the current A$100 billion of purchases for another six months and scaling back the amount bought.

Spreading bond purchases over a longer period and moving to an approach where the pace of the purchases is reviewed more frequently based on the flow of data and economic outlook were also discussed.

“Key considerations for the decision in July would be the progress made towards the Board’s goals for employment and inflation and the likely effect of different options on overall financial conditions,” the minutes showed.

Expectations of an overhaul in the programme have gathered steam after the Bank removed a sentence from its June statement that said the Board was 'prepared to undertake further bond purchases'.

The RBA has also announced a press conference with Governor Lowe following the July board meeting in a departure from its usual procedure.

In explaining the need for easy monetary policy, the RBA has repeatedly said wage growth will need to be "sustainably above 3%" to help it achieve its inflation target of 2-3%.

Core inflation was currently at an all-time low of 1.2%. Wage growth is running at just 1.5%, compared with 2% in Europe and nearly 3% for the United States.

The RBA expects wage pressures to remain subdued until 2024, at the earliest, despite strong growth in employment.Leading indicators of labour demand, such as job vacancies, point to further solid increases in employment in coming months

While participation rates were at a record high, Board members felt it could rise further and there was still a pool of workers available to firms should the demand for labour continue to increase.

The RBA cited its liaison programme with businesses and other surveys to point out that firms facing labour shortage were offering non-wage measures to attract and retain staff such as one-off bonuses and more flexible working arrangements.

Some firms were also opting to ration output because of labour shortages rather than pay higher wages to attract new workers.

The RBA reiterated in discussing the considerations for the future of its unconventional settings, “members noted a return to full employment as a priority for monetary policy that would assist with achieving the inflation target.”

“Consequently, monetary policy would be likely to need to remain highly accommodative for some time yet.” (Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by Wayne Cole) Keywords: AUSTRALIA RBA/MINUTES

