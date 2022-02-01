Australia's central bank says too early for rate rise, will be watching 'over the year'

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australia's top central banker on Wednesday said the bank was closer to reaching its goals for inflation and employment, but it would take time to be certain and would be watching over the course of this year to see how the economy developed.

In an upbeat speech on the economic outlook, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe said that while inflation had surprised on the high side, it was too early to conclude that it would remain in the bank's 2-3% target band.

"Over the course of this year, we will be watching how the various supply-side problems resolve and the effects on prices," said Lowe, suggesting a first hike in interest rates could come in 2022.

Until recently, Lowe had insisted rates would not rise until 2023 at the earliest, but that was before both employment and inflation surprised with their strength.

Unemployment recently fell to a 13-year low of 4.2%, while core inflation surged to a seven-year high of 2.6%. The RBA had thought inflation would not reach 2.5% until the end of next year.

That was "good news", said Lowe. "For the first time in some years, the achievement of our goals is within sight."

The central bank is committed to keeping inflation within a 2-3% band over time and to reaching full employment, with unemployment at 4% or lower.

Lowe said the bank now forecast the jobless rate would hit 3.75% by the end of this year and stay there through 2023.

Core inflation was seen running around 2.75% through this year and next, while wages growth was seen accelerating to around 3% over 2023 from the current 2.2% pace.

Given that outlook, the RBA's policy Board on Tuesday kept rates at 0.1% but decided to end its A$275 billion ($196 billion) bond buying programme, the quantitative easing portion of a massive pandemic stimulus package.

Lowe emphasied that ending bond buying did not mean a rise in interest rates was "imminent".

That compares with financial markets which are pricing in a hike to 0.25% as early as May, with another four hikes to 1.25% priced in by December. RBAWATCH

($1 = 1.4021 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole)

