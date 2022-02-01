Australia's central bank says too early for rate rise, will be watching 'over the year'

SYDNEY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australia top central banker on Wednesday said it was closer to reaching its goals for inflation and employment, but it would take time to be certain and would be watching over the course of this year to see how the economy developed.

In an upbeat speech on the economic outlook, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe said that while inflation had surprised on the high side, it was too early to conclude that it would remain in the bank's 2-3% target band.

"Over the course of this year, we will be watching how the various supply-side problems resolve and the effects on prices," said Lowe, suggesting a first hike in interest rates could come in 2022.

Until recently, Lowe had insisted rates would not rise until 2023 at the earliest, but that was before both employment and inflation surprised with their strength.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.