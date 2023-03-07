Australia's central bank says it is closer to pausing on rate hikes

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central bank on Wednesday said it was closer to pausing its aggressive cycle of rate increases as policy was now in restrictive territory and there were signs the economy was responding.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday lifted interest rates to an 11-year high of 3.60% and flagged more tightening would still likely be needed to tame inflation.

However, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the Board had discussed the long lags in monetary policy, the effects of the 10 hikes already delivered and the impact of higher borrowing costs on households.

"We also discussed that, with monetary policy now in restrictive territory, we are closer to the point where it will be appropriate to pause interest rate increases to allow more time to assess the state of the economy," Lowe said in a speech on recent data and inflation.

"At what point it will be appropriate to pause will be determined by the data and our assessment of the outlook."

This is the strongest indication yet that the bank might pause since the tightening cycle began last May.

Markets had thought rates could peak as high as 4.35%, but have now trimmed that back to 4.10%. 0#RBAWATCH

The RBA had taken a hawkish turn in February after consumer price data for the December quarter showed core inflation climbed more than expected and became more broad-based.

However, data since then has been generally softer with unemployment rising, economic growth disappointing and wages not climbing as fast as feared.

Lowe said he looked for employment to rebound in February, but did note that wages had not risen as far as expected and that the risk of a prices-wages spiral "remains low".

On inflation, Lowe said recently released data on monthly consumer prices supported arguments that inflation had peaked, though the series was volatile.

Lowe also noted that household spending had been weak in the December quarter.

"The bounce-back in spending following the pandemic has now largely run its course," he said.

"More fundamentally, the combination of cost-of-living pressures, higher interest rates and the decline in housing values is weighing on consumption."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Chris Reese and Sam Holmes)

