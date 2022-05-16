Australia's central bank says further rate increases likely

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's central bank felt further increases in interest rates would be needed when hiking for the first time in more than a decade earlier this month, and considered arguments for larger moves given a spike in inflation.

SYDNEY, May 17 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank felt further increases in interest rates would be needed when hiking for the first time in more than a decade earlier this month, and considered arguments for larger moves given a spike in inflation.

Minutes of its May meeting released on Tuesday, showed the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) Board considered hiking by a sharper 40 basis points, but decided to move by 25 basis points to 0.35% since this would mark a return to "normal operating procedures".

"Given that the Board meets monthly, it would have the opportunity to review the setting of interest rates again within a relatively short period of time, based on additional information," the minutes showed.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters