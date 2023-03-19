Australia's central bank says banking stress just one consideration for rate policy

SYDNEY, March 20 (Reuters) - A top Australian central banker on Monday said stress in the global banking system was mainly confined to a small number of poorly managed banks and was just one of many considerations for domestic monetary policy.

Asked whether the stress argued for a pause in rate rises, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent said the Board would consider financial conditions at its next policy meeting in April, but that was just one of many factors.

The central bank has said higher rates would likely be needed to bring inflation down, but markets are wagering the strains in global banking mean the RBA's 10-month tightening campaign is essentially over.

