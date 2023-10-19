News & Insights

Australia's central bank reports A$6 bln loss in year ended June 2023

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

October 19, 2023 — 01:47 am EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Thursday reported an accounting loss of A$6 billion ($3.78 billion) in the year ended June 2023, due to negative earnings resulting from higher interest rates and valuation losses from a further rise in bond yields.

That followed a loss of A$36.7 billion in the 2021-2022 financial year when the central bank's equity was first wiped out by losses suffered on pandemic-era bond buying.

As a result, its negative net equity position increased to A$17.7 billion from A$12.4 billion.

Former Governor Philip Lowe, who signed on the annual report in September, reiterated that the losses do not affect the bank's operations or its ability to perform its policy functions.

"Nonetheless, the Board will seek to restore the Bank's capital over time through the retention of future profits, rather than paying these as dividends to the government," he said.

The report showed the bank did not make any payments to the government in the last financial year.

($1 = 1.5870 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.