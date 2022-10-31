Australia's central bank raises rates 25bps to 2.85%

SYDNEY, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank raised its cash rate 25 basis points to a nine-year high of 2.85% on Tuesday and revised up its inflation outlook, saying further policy tightening will be needed ahead.

Wrapping up its November policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it now saw inflation peaking around 8%, up from a previous forecast of 7.75%.

Markets had been leaning toward a quarter-point move after the RBA downshifted from half-point hikes in October. This was the seventh hike since May, lifting rates by a total of 275 basis points. AU/INT

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

