Australia's central bank pumps record liquidity into banking system

Corrects to fix typographical error in headline

SYDNEY, March 19 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) used its daily money market operation to pump a record A$12.7 billion ($7.37 billion) into the banking system on Thursday, aiming to ease liquidity constraints in a stressed bond market.

That followed an injection of A$10.7 billion on Wednesday, which had already left commercial banks with a huge A$18.8 billion of surplus cash held at the RBA.

Thursday's repurchase operations ranged from 39 days to 182 days, with A$7.4 billion going at the longest maturity.

The central bank has been flooding the system with cash all week as the economic fallout from the coronavirus causes turmoil in global financial markets.

($1 = 1.7221 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9321 8162; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.