Australia's central bank publishes board meeting dates for next year

SYDNEY, July 25 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Tuesday published the board meeting dates for next year, after the outgoing Governor Philip Lowe announced major changes to the decade-old institution following a review.

The meeting dates for 2024 are Feb. 5-6, March 18-19, May 6-7, June 17-18, Aug. 5-6, Sept. 23-24, Nov. 4-5, and Dec. 9-10, the Reserve Bank of Australia said in a statement on its website.

Lowe, who will step down in September and be succeeded by Deputy Goveror Michele Bullock, has already said the new Monetary Policy Board would meet eight times a year, instead of the current 11 times.

The outcome of the policy decision will be announced at 2:30pm local time on the second day of the meeting and the governor will hold a press conference at 3:30pm, the RBA reiterated.

