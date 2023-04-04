Australia's central bank pauses rate hikes to gauge tightening impact

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

April 04, 2023 — 12:31 am EDT

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, April 4 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Tuesday left its cash rate unchanged at 3.6% to break a run of 10 straight hikes, saying it wanted additional time to assess the impact of past increases on the economy and inflation.

Wrapping up its April policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) did warn that some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target.

Markets had been wagering on a pause, while analysts were more divided on whether the bank would hike again given the still high level of inflation. AU/INT0#RBAWATCH

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.