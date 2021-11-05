Australia's central bank lifts growth, inflation forecasts for 2022

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank expects the economy to recovery quickly from a deep pandemic-induced contraction last quarter, while having to lift its outlook for inflation as global supply pressures have a greater impact than first thought.

In a quarterly round up of the economy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) trimmed its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) for this year to 3%, from 4%, but boosted 2022 by more than a percentage point to 5.5%.

Trimmed mean inflation was now seen up at 2.25% by the end of next year and 2.5% for late 2023, the middle of its 2-3% target band.

