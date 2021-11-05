Australia's central bank lifts growth, inflation forecasts for 2022

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Daniel Munoz / Reuters

Australia's central bank expects the economy to recovery quickly from a deep pandemic-induced contraction last quarter, while having to lift its outlook for inflation as global supply pressures have a greater impact than first thought.

SYDNEY, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank expects the economy to recovery quickly from a deep pandemic-induced contraction last quarter, while having to lift its outlook for inflation as global supply pressures have a greater impact than first thought.

In a quarterly round up of the economy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) trimmed its forecast for gross domestic product (GDP) for this year to 3%, from 4%, but boosted 2022 by more than a percentage point to 5.5%.

Trimmed mean inflation was now seen up at 2.25% by the end of next year and 2.5% for late 2023, the middle of its 2-3% target band.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters