Australia's central bank injects $4 bln liquidity into banking system

Swati Pandey Reuters
Published
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday pumped A$6.88 billion ($4.03 billion) into the financial system on Tuesday through its regular repurchase agreements, well above its original intention of A$1.48 billion.

SYDNEY, March 24 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday pumped A$6.88 billion ($4.03 billion) into the financial system on Tuesday through its regular repurchase agreements, well above its original intention of A$1.48 billion.

The central bank has been flooding the system with cash this month as the economic fallout from the coronavirus causes turmoil in global financial markets.

Tuesday's operation ranged from 37 days to 181 days, with A$3.26 billion going at the longest maturity.

