Australia's central bank holds rates, Ukraine a new uncertainty

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's central bank kept its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% on Tuesday, an expected decision given policymakers recently said a first hike was possible later this year.

SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank kept its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% on Tuesday, an expected decision given policymakers recently said a first hike was possible later this year.

Wrapping up its March policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said the war in Ukraine was a major new source of uncertainty and had further raised prices for some commodities. All analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a steady decision. AU/INT

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com)(612 9373 1813)(Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More