Australia's central bank holds rates, Ukraine a new uncertainty

SYDNEY, March 1 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank kept its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% on Tuesday, an expected decision given policymakers recently said a first hike was possible later this year.

Wrapping up its March policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said the war in Ukraine was a major new source of uncertainty and had further raised prices for some commodities. All analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a steady decision. AU/INT

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sam Holmes)

