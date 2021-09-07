Australia's central bank holds cash rate, continues with tapering

Australia's central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% as expected on Tuesday, while confirming plans to taper its massive bond buying programme from this month.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) said it would trim purchases of bonds to A$4 billion ($2.98 billion) a week and continue at this rate until at least mid-February next year.

A Reuters poll found all but one of 37 analysts saw a steady outcome on rates this week, while 10 thought the RBA would delay the taper and 15 expected it to press ahead. AU/INT

