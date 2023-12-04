News & Insights

Australia's central bank holds cash rate at 4.35%

December 04, 2023 — 10:31 pm EST

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank held interest rates steady on Tuesday as expected, while reiterating the run of coming economic data would determine whether a further hike might be needed at some point.

Wrapping up its December policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) kept rates at a 12-year high of 4.35%, having lifted them by a quarter point the previous month.

Markets had wagered heavily on a steady outcome given inflation had eased a little more than expected in October and the full pain of the RBA's tightening was spreading through the economy. AU/INT0#RBAWATCH

