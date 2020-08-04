Australia's central bank holds cash rate at 0.25%

SYDNEY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.25% on Tuesday, a widely expected decision as it has ruled out further easing for the moment amid much economic uncertainty.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly meeting. A Reuters poll of 16 analysts had found all expected a steady outcome this week. AU/INT

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

