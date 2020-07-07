Australia's central bank holds cash rate at 0.25%

Contributor
Wayne Cole Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australia's central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.25% on Tuesday in a widely expected decision and reiterated it stood ready to ease policy further if necessary.

SYDNEY, July 7 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank left its cash rate at a record low of 0.25% on Tuesday in a widely expected decision and reiterated it stood ready to ease policy further if necessary.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly meeting. A Reuters poll of 23 analysts had found all expected a steady outcome this week, and no change in rates out to the end of 2021. AU/INT

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com)(612 9373 1813)(Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More