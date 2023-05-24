Australia's central bank expects smooth unwinding of balance sheet

SYDNEY, May 24 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank expects the unwinding of its balance sheet to run smoothly, but policymakers would be attentive to challenges involved, a senior official said on Wednesday.

David Jacobs, head of domestic markets at the Reserve Bank of Australia, said around A$20 billion of purchased bonds have matured and the pace would pick up to A$35-45 billion per year.

"We expect this process to run smoothly, though are attentive to the challenges involved," Jacobs told Australian Government Fixed Income Forum in Tokyo.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

