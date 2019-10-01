Australia's central bank cuts cash rate to record low 0.75%

SYDNEY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank cut its cash rate a quarter point to a record low of 0.75% on Tuesday, a largely expected decision as policymakers try to spur economic growth and drive unemployment lower.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. A Reuters poll of 35 analysts had found 25 expected a quarter-point easing this week, following a cut to 1% in July. AU/INT

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

