Australia's central bank cuts cash rate to record low 0.75%

Contributor
Swati Pandey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's central bank cut its cash rate a quarter point to a record low of 0.75% on Tuesday, a largely expected decision as policymakers try to spur economic growth and drive unemployment lower.

SYDNEY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank cut its cash rate a quarter point to a record low of 0.75% on Tuesday, a largely expected decision as policymakers try to spur economic growth and drive unemployment lower.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. A Reuters poll of 35 analysts had found 25 expected a quarter-point easing this week, following a cut to 1% in July. AU/INT

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More