Australia's central bank concedes end of yield target was damaging

SYDNEY, June 21 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank on Tuesday said its pandemic stimulus programme to keep short-term bond yields low was successful for much of its life but the exit was disorderly and caused the bank some "reputational damage".

In a review of its yield target, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) the yield target contributed to insuring against extreme downside risk by lowering funding costs and reinforcing the other key elements of the package of policy measures.

"The target was met for the bulk of the period, but the exit in late 2021 was disorderly and associated with bond market volatility and some dislocation in the market," the RBA said. "This experience caused some reputational damage to the Bank."

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sandra Maler)

