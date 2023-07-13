Australia's central bank chief will not be reappointed -media

Adds detail, background

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central bank will not be reappointed for a second term as the Labor government seeks a new pair of hands for an institution badly scarred by criticism over sharply rising interest rates, several media outlets reported on Friday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe's current seven-year term is due to end on Sept. 17.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers will brief Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the cabinet on the decision and announce Lowe's replacement later on Friday, the reports said.

The treasurer's office and the RBA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Contenders for the job include current RBA Deputy Governor Michele Bullock, Jenny Wilkinson, who heads the government's Department of Finance and is a former RBA staffer, and Steven Kennedy, the head of the federal Treasury.

The previous two RBA governors were reappointed to second terms and both served 10 years in total.

Just this week, Lowe said he would be honoured to stay at the bank if asked, but would understand if the government wanted a new leader.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole and Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jamie Freed)

