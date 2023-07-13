News & Insights

Australia's central bank chief will not be reappointed -media

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

July 13, 2023 — 06:09 pm EDT

Written by Wayne Cole and Renju Jose for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

SYDNEY, July 14 (Reuters) - The head of Australia's central bank will not be reappointed for a second term as the Labor government seeks a new pair of hands for an institution badly scarred by criticism over sharply rising interest rates, several media outlets reported on Friday.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe's current seven-year term is due to end on Sept. 17.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers will brief Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the cabinet on the decision and announce Lowe's replacement later on Friday, the reports said.

The treasurer's office and the RBA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Contenders for the job include current RBA Deputy Governor Michele Bullock, Jenny Wilkinson, who heads the government's Department of Finance and is a former RBA staffer, and Steven Kennedy, the head of the federal Treasury.

The previous two RBA governors were reappointed to second terms and both served 10 years in total.

Just this week, Lowe said he would be honoured to stay at the bank if asked, but would understand if the government wanted a new leader.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole and Renju Jose in Sydney; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jamie Freed)

((renju.jose@thomsonreuters.com; +61 29171 7126; Reuters Messaging: @renjujose))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.