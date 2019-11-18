Australia's cen.bank saw case for Nov easing, chose to assess impact of past cuts

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australia's central bank considered cutting interest rates for the fourth time this year at its November meeting but decided to hold steady, in part due to risks further easing would harm savers and confidence.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More