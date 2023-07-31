News & Insights

Australia's CBA to recognise A$212 mln provision in June half

July 31, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Tuesday it will recognise A$212 million ($142.42 million) of pretax provisions in the June half, relating to costs associated with changes in its operating model.

The provisions, to be included within the bank's operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, also relate to costs associated with business banking arm Bankwest, and a one-off levy.

The lender is set to announce its annual results on Aug. 9.

($1 = 1.4885 Australian dollars)

