Australia's CBA to raise $505 mln through notes offering

Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday announced a capital notes offering to raise about A$750 million ($504.60 million).

CBA said the "PERLS XII" capital notes will be classified as tier-1 capital for the bank, and are subordinated, unsecured notes scheduled to pay floating rate distributions quarterly.

($1 = 1.4863 Australian dollars)

