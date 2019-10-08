Australia's CBA to raise $505 mln through notes offering

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX on Wednesday announced a capital notes offering to raise about A$750 million ($504.60 million).

CBA said the "PERLS XII" capital notes will be classified as tier-1 capital for the bank, and are subordinated, unsecured notes scheduled to pay floating rate distributions quarterly.

($1 = 1.4863 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

