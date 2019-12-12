Australia's CBA to pay remaining $17 mln at employee entitlement review completion

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX on Friday said it expects to pay a remaining A$25 million ($16.97 million) to its current and former employees at the completion of an ongoing review of entitlements.

"To date, CBA has notified or repaid approximately 41,000 current and former employees with A$13.2 million of back-pay plus interest. CBA will commence payments of a further A$14.9 million plus interest next week," Australia's largest lender said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

