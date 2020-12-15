Australia's CBA to combine Aussie home loan business with Lendi

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Wednesday it will combine its Aussie Home Loans business with Lendi, an online loan platform, creating a business with one of the largest mortgage broker networks in the country.

Australia's largest bank will hold a 45% stake in the combined business while existing Lendi shareholders will hold 55%. CBA will also receive a deferred consideration and pre-completion dividend totalling A$105 million ($79.3 million).

"We believe the combined business will have a stronger platform to offer enhanced digital capabilities for Aussie brokers and a superior experience for customers," CBA Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said in a statement.

Aussie Home Loans manages over A$70 billion in home loans. Lendi, which manages more than A$7 billion in home loans, counts Macquarie Group MQG.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX as minority shareholders.

The deal is expected to complete by the middle of 2021.

($1 = 1.3238 Australian dollars)

