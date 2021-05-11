Australia's CBA third-quarter cash profit doubles

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Wednesday its third-quarter cash profit doubled as a rapid economic recovery spurred robust lending and enabled the country's largest bank to reverse some bad debt provisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cash net profit after tax from continuing operations at the bank rose to A$2.4 billion ($1.88 billion) for the three months ended March, from about A$1.2 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2755 Australian dollars)

