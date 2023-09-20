News & Insights

Australia's CBA, Tesla team up to support EV purchases

September 20, 2023 — 01:44 am EDT

Written by Aishwarya Nair for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX on Wednesday said it has partnered with Tesla TSLA.O to allow the automaker's customers to avail financing for electric vehicle (EV) purchases.

Under the agreement, customers will be able to apply for personal loans through the bank directly from Tesla's website, CBA said, adding that the loans carry an interest rate of 5.49% per annum.

The lender said the low interest rate will be available to customers who choose to finance purchases including electric and hybrid vehicles that meet certain criteria and use their vehicle as security.

CBA, Australia's biggest lender, said it aims to accelerate sustainable purchases by providing affordable financing.

The bank has financed personal loans worth over A$50 million ($32.3 million) for purchase of sustainable products since Oct. 2022, according to the statement.

Last month, it posted record annual profit as rising interest rates helped it charge customers more.

($1 = 1.5504 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

