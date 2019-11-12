Australia's CBA says wealth management, mortgage broking head to leave

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Wednesday the senior executive handling the now suspended sale of the group's wealth management and mortgage broking businesses will leave the bank early next year.

CBA halted preparations to demerge its wealth management and mortgage broking businesses in March, to instead focus on the unfinished work of repaying wronged clients.

Jason Yetton, who was appointed chief executive of the two units in October 2018, oversaw the divestment of CBA's advisory firm Count Financial and refunding customers for past issues in the wealth management business.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

