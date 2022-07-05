Australia's CBA raises home loan variable interest rate after RBA's 50 bps hike

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Commonwealth Bank of Australia became the first lender in the country on Wednesday to lift home loan variable interest rates following the central bank's 50 basis point hike, the third interest rate hike in as many months.

July 6 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX became the first lender in the country on Wednesday to lift home loan variable interest rates following the central bank's 50 basis point hike, the third interest rate hike in as many months.

The country's biggest lender will raise its home loan variable interest rates by 0.5% per annum from July 15.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters