Australia's CBA raises home loan variable interest rate after RBA's 50 bps hike

July 6 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX became the first lender in the country on Wednesday to lift home loan variable interest rates following the central bank's 50 basis point hike, the third interest rate hike in as many months.

The country's biggest lender will raise its home loan variable interest rates by 0.5% per annum from July 15.

