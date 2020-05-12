US Markets
KKR

Australia's CBA profit slides 23.5%, keeps $971 mln for COVID-19 credit losses

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Commonwealth Bank of Australia kept aside A$1.5 billion ($971.25 million) on Wednesday to cover expected loan losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and posted a 23.5% drop in third-quarter cash profit.

Adds details on loan provisions by peers, results, unit stake sale

May 13 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX kept aside A$1.5 billion ($971.25 million) on Wednesday to cover expected loan losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and posted a 23.5% drop in third-quarter cash profit.

Australia's banks are facing a new reality of record-low interest rates, rising unemployment and what is likely to be the country's first recession in three decades as the fallout of the health crisis takes a toll on the global economy.

CBA, which follows a different reporting calendar to its peers, said its troublesome and impaired assets stood at A$8.1 billion at the end of March, higher than the A$7.8 billion it had on its books three months ago.

Wednesday's coronavirus-related provision brings CBA's total credit provision to A$6.4 billion.

"Given an unprecedented set of circumstances which are still unfolding and evolving, a definitive assessment of the longer term outcomes of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent economic and societal impacts is difficult at this stage," the bank said.

In a separate release, CBA said it was selling a 55% stake in its pension arm Colonial First State to private equity giant KKR & Co KKR.N for about A$1.7 billion.

The stake sale would add 30 to 40 basis points to its common equity tier 1, which fell to 10.7% as of March 31, Australia's biggest bank said.

Cash profit from continuing operations fell to A$1.3 billion for the three months ended March from A$1.70 billion a year earlier.

In the last fortnight, three of the so-called 'Big Four' banks have more than quadrupled their bad debt charges as Australia's economy faces its biggest contraction since the Great Depression.

The three - Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group ANZ.AX - reported a near two-thirds drop in their combined profits during the first half due to the charges, totaling around A$5 billion.

($1 = 1.5444 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN; +91 806 182 2724))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR WBC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular