Australia's CBA profit hits 4-year high on first-half strength

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX posted its highest annual cash earnings in four years on Wednesday, as it rode a first-half surge in home lending amid record low interest rates and booked a loan impairment benefit as COVID-19 risks eased.

The results wrapped up a solid fiscal year in which CBA beat out rivals to home buyers when rates were ultra-low, before the central bank began tightening its policy which halted the surge in the real estate market seen last year.

The over 100-year old bank said cash net profit after tax was A$9.60 billion in the twelve months to June 30, compared with A$8.65 billion a year earlier.

Its net interest margin, a key measure of profitability, however, fell 18 basis points to 1.90% amid stiff competition in home lending and an increase in low-yielding liquid assets.

It declared a final dividend of A$2.10 per share, compared with A$2.00 last year.

