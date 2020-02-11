Australia's CBA posts smaller-than-expected drop in first-half cash earnings

Adds details on financials, background

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's biggest lender, posted a smaller-than-expected drop in half-year cash earnings on Wednesday, as strong home lending helped offset a hit from higher insurance payouts and lower fees.

Cash profit from continuing operations, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, fell 4.3% to $4.48 billion, but still beat A$4.33 billion expected by six analysts polled by Reuters.

Profit was hit by a drop in non-interest income due to bushfire-related insurance payouts and reduced fees for wealth management customers - a continued effect of the Royal Commission inquiry into the financial sector.

However, home loans, the main earnings generator for Australian banks, grew about 4% during the first half, helping offset some pressure.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates thrice in 2019 to a record low, which helped a struggling property market stage a robust recovery in the second half of 2019, with home prices and home building approvals rising.

"We have both the capacity and the appetite to lend more," Chief Executive Officer Matt Comyn said in a statement.

Net interest margin (NIM), a closely watched gauge of profitability showing the difference between interest paid and earned, rose 1 basis point to 2.1% from the second half of 2019.

However, the lender said it expected the previously announced cash rate reductions to hit NIM by 5 basis points in the second half of 2020 compared with the first half.

Net interest income rose 1.7% to A$9.29 billion for the six months ended Dec. 31.

The Sydney-based lender declared an interim dividend of A$2 per share, the same as last year.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918067491689;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.