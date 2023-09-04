News & Insights

Australia's CBA mandates banks for potential US dollar bond deals – term sheet

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 04, 2023 — 10:11 pm EDT

Written by Scott Murdoch for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank CBA.AX, Australia's largest retail bank, has mandated banks for potential US dollar bond deals, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bank is considering issuing a U.S. dollar two-year fixed rate note and/or a two-year floating rate note alongside a five-year fixed rate covered bond, the term sheet showed.

CBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.