Australia's CBA mandates banks for potential US dollar bond deals – term sheet

SYDNEY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank CBA.AX, Australia's largest retail bank, has mandated banks for potential US dollar bond deals, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bank is considering issuing a U.S. dollar two-year fixed rate note and/or a two-year floating rate note alongside a five-year fixed rate covered bond, the term sheet showed.

CBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.