Australia's CBA first-quarter profit jumps 22%

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX on Wednesday said its first-quarter cash net profit after tax jumped 22%, helped by an economic rebound from the pandemic.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, rose to A$2.20 billion ($1.60 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, from A$1.80 billion recorded last year.

($1 = 1.3708 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

