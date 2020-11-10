Australia's CBA first-quarter profit falls 16%

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) said on Wednesday its first-quarter cash net profit after tax fell 16% as record-low interest rates squeezed margins at the country's biggest bank.

Cash profit, which excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, fell to A$1.80 billion ($1.31 billion) in the three months ended Sept. 30, CBA said.

($1 = 1.3740 Australian dollars)

