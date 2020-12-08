Australia's CBA expects to gain more from China insurer stake sale and others

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX said on Wednesday it would now fetch more from the sale of its stake in a Chinese life insurer to Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co after China's banking regulator gave the nod.

It expects an increase of about A$840 million in its post-tax gain in the first half from the BoCommLife stake sale and other divestments.

Australia's largest bank said the final sale proceeds from the sale of its 37.5% stake in BoCommLife, an insurer also owned by Bank of Communications Co Ltd 601328.SS, is now expected at A$886 million.

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

