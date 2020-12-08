Australia's CBA expects to gain more from China insurer stake sale and others

Commonwealth Bank of Australia said on Wednesday it would now fetch more from the sale of its stake in a Chinese life insurer to Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co after China's banking regulator gave the nod.

It expects an increase of about A$840 million in its post-tax gain in the first half from the BoCommLife stake sale and other divestments.

Australia's largest bank said the final sale proceeds from the sale of its 37.5% stake in BoCommLife, an insurer also owned by Bank of Communications Co Ltd 601328.SS, is now expected at A$886 million.

