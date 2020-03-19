Australia's CBA cuts rates for small business and household borrowers

Contributor
Rushil Dutta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Commonwealth Bank of Australia cut interest rates for small business and household customers on Thursday after the country's central bank cut rates for a second time this month and ventured into quantitative easing to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

March 19 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX cut interest rates for small business and household customers on Thursday after the country's central bank cut rates for a second time this month and ventured into quantitative easing to tackle the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

CBA cut rates on existing cash-linked small business loans by 100 basis points, and one-, two- and three-year fixed home loan rates by 70 basis points for owner occupiers.

On the other hand, it increased interest paid on 12-month term deposits to 1.70%.

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((rushil.dutta@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2648;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters