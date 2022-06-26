Australia's Carsales.com to buy 51% stake in U.S. online ad firm Trader Interactive

June 27 (Reuters) - Australian online auto classifieds firm Carsales.com Ltd CAR.AX said on Monday it acquired the remaining 51% stake in U.S.-based online advertising firm Trader Interactive that it did not already own for $809 million.

