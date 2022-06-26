CAR

Australia's Carsales.com to buy 51% stake in U.S. online ad firm Trader Interactive

Contributor
Sameer Manekar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australian online auto classifieds firm Carsales.com Ltd said on Monday it acquired the remaining 51% stake in U.S.-based online advertising firm Trader Interactive that it did not already own for $809 million.

June 27 (Reuters) - Australian online auto classifieds firm Carsales.com Ltd CAR.AX said on Monday it acquired the remaining 51% stake in U.S.-based online advertising firm Trader Interactive that it did not already own for $809 million.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More