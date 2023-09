Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australian online auto classifieds firm carsales.com CAR.AX said on Wednesday its South Korean unit, Encarsales.com, has filed eligibility review application with the Korean Exchange for an Initial Public Offering.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Manvi.Pant@thomsonreuters.com; +918447554364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.