Australia's CAR Group unit withdraws application for South Korean IPO

December 26, 2023 — 05:00 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Australia's CAR Group CAR.AX said on Wednesday that its unit Encarsales.com is withdrawing its eligibility review application with the Korea Stock Exchange for an initial public offering.

The online auto classifieds firm said unfavourable equity market conditions led to the decision to withdraw the unit's application.

South Korean auto marketplace Encarsales.com had filed the application for an IPO in late September, in a bid to elevate its local appeal. Australian firm CAR Group expanded its operations to South Korea, taking full control of the Encarsales.com joint venture in 2017.

Elevated interest rates and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have resulted in a halt in public listings of companies in the Asia Pacific region.

