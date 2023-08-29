News & Insights

Australia's c.bank warns climate change adds uncertainty to policy

August 29, 2023 — 03:40 am EDT

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A top Australian central banker on Tuesday warned that climate change was likely to lead to greater volatility in inflation while making it harder to judge the right setting for interest rates, adding extra uncertainty to future policy.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said the impact from climate change on the neutral rate - at which monetary policy is neither expansionary nor contractionary - is not clear cut.

"These concepts are difficult enough to assess in real time in the normal course, let alone when climate change is introducing additional variability and uncertainty," Bullock said in a speech in Canberra.

The RBA has raised interest rates by 400 basis points to an 11-year high of 4.1% to tame runaway inflation, but has paused for two straight months now given policy is clearly restrictive.

Bullock will assume the role of RBA governor in mid-September.

