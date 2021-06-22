Australia's c.bank seen hiking rates late next year - CommBank economists

SYDNEY, June 23 (Reuters) - Australia's central bank will bring forward its policy tightening cycle and start raising interest rates in late 2022, economists at Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX forecast in a change of view.

In a note published on Wednesday, CBA's head of Australian economics, Gareth Aird, said he expects the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to deliver its first rate hike in November 2022, raising the cash rate from 0.1% now to 0.25%.

CBA expects three 25-basis-point hikes in 2023 which would take the cash rate to 1.25%. It was earlier expecting no change to the cash rate until at least mid-2023, according to a Reuters Poll published on May 27.

CBA's call comes after Westpac predicted RBA rate hikes from early 2023, citing "game changer" jobs data where the unemployment rate has surprisingly slid to pre-pandemic levels of 5.1%.

"The speed at which the labour market has tightened has been phenomenal," Aird wrote in a note.

"Unprecedented fiscal and monetary policy stimulus has turbo charged the economy and job creation."

The RBA has left the cash rate at record lows since November 2020 and has reiterated it will not hike until it meets its inflation and employment goals.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by SImon Cameron-Moore)

((swati.pandey@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9321 8166; Reuters Messaging: twitter.com/swatisays))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.