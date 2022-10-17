Australia's c.bank says to raise rates further, on pace with global peers

Contributor
Stella Qiu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

The Reserve Bank of Australia expects to raise interest rates further over the coming months, its deputy governor said on Tuesday, adding the bank can achieve a similar rise in rates to its global peers through smaller hikes.

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia expects to raise interest rates further over the coming months, its deputy governor said on Tuesday, adding the bank can achieve a similar rise in rates to its global peers through smaller hikes.

"Our policy rate trajectory has been as steep, or steeper, than other central banks," said Michele Bullock at 2022 AFIA Conference in Sydney.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters