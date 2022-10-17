Australia's c.bank says to raise rates further, on pace with global peers

SYDNEY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of Australia expects to raise interest rates further over the coming months, its deputy governor said on Tuesday, adding the bank can achieve a similar rise in rates to its global peers through smaller hikes.

"Our policy rate trajectory has been as steep, or steeper, than other central banks," said Michele Bullock at 2022 AFIA Conference in Sydney.

